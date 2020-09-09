Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 686,830 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after buying an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after buying an additional 277,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

