Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CF Industries by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 109,269 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

