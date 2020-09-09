Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 328.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Myovant Sciences worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,146. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYOV opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

