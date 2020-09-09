Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF) Trading Up 0.3%

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (OTCMKTS:GLUSF)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates (OTCMKTS:GLUSF)

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

