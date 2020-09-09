Protech Home Medical (CVE:PHM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Protech Home Medical Corp (CVE:PHM) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,528,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,185,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Protech Home Medical Company Profile (CVE:PHM)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment The company was formerly known as Patient Home Monitoring Corp.

