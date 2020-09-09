UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 46,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

About UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY)

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

