Comdisco (OTCMKTS:CDCO) Stock Price Up ?

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comdisco Holdings Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDCO)’s stock price rose ? during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares.

Comdisco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDCO)

Comdisco Holding Company, Inc is formed for the purpose of selling, collecting or otherwise reducing to money in an orderly manner the remaining assets of the Company and all of its direct and indirect subsidiaries, including Comdisco, Inc The Company’s business purpose is the orderly sale or run-off of all its remaining assets.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Comdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Voya Financial Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stake in Voya Financial Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys New Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,013 Shares of Veoneer Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 21,013 Shares of Veoneer Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,466 Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 47,466 Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.34 Million Holdings in UGI Corp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.34 Million Holdings in UGI Corp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Bitauto Hldg Ltd
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Bitauto Hldg Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report