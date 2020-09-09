INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that INSCAPE Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

