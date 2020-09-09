SDX Energy (OTCMKTS:SDRYF) Shares Down 17.6%

SDX Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SDRYF) traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 40,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average session volume of 6,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

SDX Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDRYF)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interests in the NW Gemsa and Block-H Meseda development/producing concessions; 12.75% working interest in the South Ramadan development concession; and 55% working interest in the South Disouq exploration concession that are located in Egypt.

