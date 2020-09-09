CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Trading Down 0.8%

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.12 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.35). Approximately 7,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 3,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 million and a P/E ratio of 28.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.