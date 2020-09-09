Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Trading Down 4.8%

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.38. 103,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 528,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a current ratio of 69.35. The company has a market cap of $89.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14.

About Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH)

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Corridor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corridor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.