Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 57,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 21,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The company has a market cap of $121.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CART)

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

