Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 50,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 80,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.