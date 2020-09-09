Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Trading Down 0.1%

Origen Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 261,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 45,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origen Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

