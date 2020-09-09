Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.15. Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.15.

About Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC)

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

