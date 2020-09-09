Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

NYSE ALB opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

