Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

