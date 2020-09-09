One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 31,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $61,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,237,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,300 and sold 276,092 shares valued at $650,810. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 2.00.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

