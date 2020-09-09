FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Amarin Co. plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

AMRN stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.75 and a beta of 2.65. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Amarin by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $3,493,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

