-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

