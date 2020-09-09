Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

SON stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 507,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after acquiring an additional 397,025 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 39.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 425.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

