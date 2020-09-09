Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 654,474 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 193,784 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OUT opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

