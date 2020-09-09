Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

