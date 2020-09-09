$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 553,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,901,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 154.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $59.83.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

