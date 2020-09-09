State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $924,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

