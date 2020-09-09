Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 224,273 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,273 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $20,074,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zynga by 180.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after buying an additional 2,668,922 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in Zynga by 44.9% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 8,459,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after buying an additional 2,620,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Zynga by 48.8% in the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,574,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,887,000 after buying an additional 2,485,672 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,138.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,181 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,528.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,063 shares of company stock worth $4,052,842. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

