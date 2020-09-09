Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,013 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNT opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

