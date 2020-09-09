Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,958 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,958 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Carnival by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Carnival by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carnival by 37.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 413,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 112,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

