-$0.11 EPS Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). vTv Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTVT. ValuEngine downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

VTVT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -2.01. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

