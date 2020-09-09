Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.34). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 464,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.