-$0.39 EPS Expected for LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.27). LendingClub reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

NYSE:LC opened at $5.06 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LendingClub by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in LendingClub by 60.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

