Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMRK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.14. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 252.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

