Brokerages Set ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target at C$48.81

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.80 per share, with a total value of C$118,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,055,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,945,484.80. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,660 shares of company stock worth $366,638.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$39.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.29. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.33.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

