Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 78.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,493 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.