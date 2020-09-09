Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives $16.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.
CWK stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 78.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2,442.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,493 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
