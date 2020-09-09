NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Receives $1.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.55 target price on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $0.58 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

