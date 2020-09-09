Analysts Set Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Target Price at $52.67

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ARGO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89.
Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
Argo Group Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.