Analysts Set Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Target Price at $52.67

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Argo Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Argo Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

ARGO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.