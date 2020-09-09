Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $60.78

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($1.49). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $135,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

