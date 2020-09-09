Analysts Set Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Target Price at $9.38

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.