Analysts Set Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Target Price at $9.38

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $542,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIN opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Further Reading: Street Name

Analyst Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $924,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP
State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $924,000 Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 224,273 Shares of Zynga Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 224,273 Shares of Zynga Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,958 Shares of Carnival Corp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 35,958 Shares of Carnival Corp
-$0.11 EPS Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
-$0.11 EPS Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report