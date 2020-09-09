Brokerages Set Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $38.14

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $49.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

