Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Target Price at €59.65

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.71 ($70.25).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.20 ($80.24) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

VNA opened at €58.92 ($69.32) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

