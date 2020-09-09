Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a report issued on Monday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NYSE EIX opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 7.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after buying an additional 41,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund grew its position in Edison International by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 154,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Edison International by 1,438.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,171 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

