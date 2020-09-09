Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 42.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 113.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $1,113,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,155 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $2,040,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,753,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $15,788,599. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of MDB opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

