Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

