Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 8,400 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.