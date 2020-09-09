Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 8,400 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mongodb Inc Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Mongodb Inc Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 8,400 Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 8,400 Molina Healthcare, Inc.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Fortis Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Fortis Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,024 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.
Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,024 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report