Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 625.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fortis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

FTS stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

