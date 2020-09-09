Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Snap by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $122,940.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,509.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock worth $102,366,324.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

