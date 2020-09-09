Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 60,024 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

