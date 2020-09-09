Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $611,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 18,739 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,352,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,309,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock worth $16,817,730. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

