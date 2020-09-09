Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 7,907 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,284 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.36.

Shares of PXD opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

