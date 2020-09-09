Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,528 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.47 and a 1-year high of $207.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

